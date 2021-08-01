4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $349,900

Agent Remarks: Home with massive potential on 50 X 200 lot in prime Webster area. Walking distance to Old Orchard, Webster U., Nerinx. 2252 sq ft stucco 2 story. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 9’ ceilings on main floor, big rooms. 4 or 8 windows in front would change the entire look of the home. Potential for double master suites upstairs. Huge, oversized 2+ car detached garage with room for 2 more cars or great workshop space. Or consider an addition with family room and laundry on the main and new master suite up! A home worth a $1MM+ would not be out of place on this street!