 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $349,900

Agent Remarks: Home with massive potential on 50 X 200 lot in prime Webster area. Walking distance to Old Orchard, Webster U., Nerinx. 2252 sq ft stucco 2 story. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 9’ ceilings on main floor, big rooms. 4 or 8 windows in front would change the entire look of the home. Potential for double master suites upstairs. Huge, oversized 2+ car detached garage with room for 2 more cars or great workshop space. Or consider an addition with family room and laundry on the main and new master suite up! A home worth a $1MM+ would not be out of place on this street!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports