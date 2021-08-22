4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $359,000

WOW!!! FABULOUS PRICE! Check out this spacious arts and crafts with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and a fabulous family room and master suite addition in one of Webster's most desirable areas! Some favorite parts... a beautiful screened porch w/swing, stained glass windows, built-ins surrounding the fireplace, pristine/gleaming oak floors, archway to and a beamed ceiling in dining room, lovely woodwork, nice room sizes, large level yard, nice plantings/beds, furnace '19, DW '21, disposal '20, roof over "original" house replaced '17. From the dining rm there is a pass-thru to the kitchen with ample work spaces, porcelain tile floor, many cabinets and a pantry! Main floor has 2 bedrooms, a beautiful newer hall bath with marble floor & a spacious and bright family room addition. The huge second floor owner's bedroom suite was added in '04. And the 4th BR on the 2nd floor is large & open w/2 skylights, a wood stove, a window w/window seat & its OWN full bath! Opportunities like this are rare!