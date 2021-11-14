4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $374,900

Built in 1924 this charming Webster home has so much to offer. The front porch is the perfect spot for relaxing. A gracious entry opens to a large living room with built ins, original moldings, high ceilings & wood floors. A large dining room is the perfect spot to celebrate the holidays. The kitchen is warm and inviting & has granite counters, wood floors, center island and even room for a kitchen table. The kitchen door leads to a wonderful two level deck and private backyard. There is also a large side yard. Upstairs there are 4 spacious bedrooms. A large walk in closet in the hall is a rare find in this older Webster home. The full bath is a nice size and has white tile. The third floor is loaded with possibilities for additional living space. There is plenty of space, nice size windows and good ceiling height. Other features include oversized 2 car garage, high ceilings, great moldings. popular street, Webster schools, wonderful restaurants, shopping and convenient location.