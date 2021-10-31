4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $399,000

Over 3000 sqft of spectacular living space is right here! First time on the market in 70+ years, this 1934 brick craftsman is already turning heads. The rooms in this home are oversized, in particular, the Family Room added in the 1960s. There is a separate dining and a large living room after the front, screened-in porch. You won’t want to leave the 10 year-old Master Suite addition with oversized bath, laundry, extra closet space galore! THIS portion of the home is loaded with accessibilities for a buyer if needed. Open french doors and have coffee on the back deck overlooking the nearly ½ acre lot. . Don’t miss the hand-made kitchen cabinets, a beautiful accent to this eat-in kitchen. This is a very special neighborhood with folks who look out for each other. Regular neighborhood parties are a norm and add much warm camaraderie. This home is located in the Award Winning Webster Groves School District.