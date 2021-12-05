4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $419,900

This charming brick three-plus bedroom, two bath home has been tastefully updated and decorated and is being offered for the first time ever on the open market. The light, bright interior features hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room, a first floor master bedroom and a newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, marble below-cabinet walls and stainless appliances. The large paneled family room with beamed ceiling offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends and includes two sets of sliding doors for easy outdoor access. Two-plus additional bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. A large, level, fenced backyard with patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The walk-out basement provides plenty of storage space. This home has been lovingly cared for and is in move-in condition. Ideally situated to nearby parks and shopping.