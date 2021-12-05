This charming brick three-plus bedroom, two bath home has been tastefully updated and decorated and is being offered for the first time ever on the open market. The light, bright interior features hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room, a first floor master bedroom and a newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, marble below-cabinet walls and stainless appliances. The large paneled family room with beamed ceiling offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends and includes two sets of sliding doors for easy outdoor access. Two-plus additional bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. A large, level, fenced backyard with patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The walk-out basement provides plenty of storage space. This home has been lovingly cared for and is in move-in condition. Ideally situated to nearby parks and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.