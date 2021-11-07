This charming brick three-plus bedroom, two bath home has been tastefully updated and decorated and is being offered for the first time ever on the open market. The light, bright interior features hardwood floors, separate living room and dining room, a first floor master bedroom and a newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, marble below-cabinet walls and stainless appliances. The large paneled family room with beamed ceiling offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends and includes two sets of sliding doors for easy outdoor access. Two-plus additional bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. A large, level, fenced backyard with patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The walk-out basement provides plenty of storage space. This home has been lovingly cared for and is in move-in condition. Ideally situated to nearby parks and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.