4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $485,000

Welcome home to this 4 bed, 1.5 bath farmhouse where classic meets eclectic with Victorian elements like soaring ceilings and beautiful millwork. From the first steps on the flagstone walk into the wrap-around screened porch, you'll feel the livable, comfortable vibe of this home. Inside the center hall is flanked by the living and dining rooms on the right and the family room that opens to the kitchen on the left. The dining room with a bayed wall of windows has built-in cabinetry and a bar behind shutter-style doors. The kitchen with breakfast bar, 42" custom cabinets, and center island walks out to the covered porch that spans the back of the home and overlooks the large patio bordering the lush, level lawn. A white spindled staircase leads to the beds and beautiful hall bath. The 4th room is currently used as a den with connecting doorway to the master and also accesses the walk-up 3rd floor attic. This space has a lot of re-configuration potential. You don't want to miss this one!