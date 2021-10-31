Welcome home to this 4 bed, 1.5 bath farmhouse where classic meets eclectic with Victorian elements like soaring ceilings and beautiful millwork. From the first steps on the flagstone walk into the wrap-around screened porch, you'll feel the livable, comfortable vibe of this home. Inside the center hall is flanked by the living and dining rooms on the right and the family room that opens to the kitchen on the left. The dining room with a bayed wall of windows has built-in cabinetry and a bar behind shutter-style doors. The kitchen with breakfast bar, 42" custom cabinets, and center island walks out to the covered porch that spans the back of the home and overlooks the large patio bordering the lush, level lawn. A white spindled staircase leads to the beds and beautiful hall bath. The 4th room is currently used as a den with connecting doorway to the master and also accesses the walk-up 3rd floor attic. This space has a lot of re-configuration potential. You don't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Port officials said they hadn't found the boat and expected it had been dislodged by rising water before sinking.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.