Within a storybook setting, one of the most charming houses in Webster is available for only the second time in its 98 year history! Beautiful wood floors and the historic details you will be enchanted with, the main house offers 3 bedrooms and a bath and a half, a large and graceful living room and dining room, a family room and mud room. A slate roof covering the private guest house featuring a murphy bed, full bath and a painted fireplace mantle (non functional) used as a fourth bedroom or office. The 1990 addition of a kitchen offers a vaulted ceiling, a huge center island, a breakfast area, new stainless double ovens and refrigerator, exposed brick wall and is in a windowed space overlooking the outside creek with two bridges that take you to another patio area next to the brick wall surrounding the property. A porte-cochere opens to lovely gardens, a two car garage with a large workshop area and tucked behind is a potting shed. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops & events!
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.