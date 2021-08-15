4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $560,000

Within a storybook setting, one of the most charming houses in Webster is available for only the second time in its 98 year history! Beautiful wood floors and the historic details you will be enchanted with, the main house offers 3 bedrooms and a bath and a half, a large and graceful living room and dining room, a family room and mud room. A slate roof covering the private guest house featuring a murphy bed, full bath and a painted fireplace mantle (non functional) used as a fourth bedroom or office. The 1990 addition of a kitchen offers a vaulted ceiling, a huge center island, a breakfast area, new stainless double ovens and refrigerator, exposed brick wall and is in a windowed space overlooking the outside creek with two bridges that take you to another patio area next to the brick wall surrounding the property. A porte-cochere opens to lovely gardens, a two car garage with a large workshop area and tucked behind is a potting shed. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops & events!