4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $579,000

Top-notch Webster Groves location with old world charm details like 10 foot ceilings, 9 inch baseboards, original panel doors, chair rail, and crown molding. Step inside to warm hardwood floors in the living room that spans the front of the home. From there, walk through the hallway with coat closet, built-in shelves, and powder room through to the chef's kitchen with butcher block counter tops and high-end stainless appliances, as well as the original, double drainboard farmhouse sink. The living room also flows through to the ample, bayed dining room with French doors to the rustic family room that overlooks the brick patio and level back yard. The white-spindled, turned staircase in the living room leads to three bedrooms and a hall bath on the 2nd floor, including the master suite with large walk in closet/dressing area. The walk-up third floor houses the 4th bedroom and another full bath. Unfinished, walk-out lower level and 2 car detached garage. Don't miss this opportunity!