4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $625,000

An absolutely charming home with lots of surprises. Beautiful foyer with front and back staircases, and gorgeous wood floors flowing throughout the home. In 2000, there was a 2 story addition of a large family room & primary suite. Fam room offers two walls of windows overlooking the backyard, plus a fireplace and built in wall of shelves. Galley kitchen w/custom cabinets & lovely dining room are great for entertaining, and flow beautifully into the family room. There's also a den off of the DR. Living room is light filled with another FP and so much character. The 2nd floor primary bedroom has 3 generous closets, separate bath and a sitting room with more built in bookcases. Three additional bedrooms w/generous closets, one currently used as an art room w/adjoining office/studio, and another with an adorable sleeping/reading nook. Enjoy the outdoors with the patio and landscaped yard. Just blocks away from downtown Webster Groves restaurants, shopping, school and Larson Park!