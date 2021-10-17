4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $649,000

Welcome to one of the most sought after lanes in Webster Groves! This exclusive street has beautiful homes, wonderful privacy and much more! Charming 1st and 2nd story porches greet you as you approach 534 Olive Ct! A spacious living room on your right and a dining room open to an updated kitchen on your left. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island-great for cooking and eat-in space. Off the kitchen is a cozy family room and powder room. Above the family room is one of the four bedrooms, nicely situated on it's own-great for guests or an at-home office space. The main staircase leads to the beautiful master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is finished with another half bath. The rear yard is great for playing sports or just hanging on the patio and checking out the NEW 2 car garage. A remarkable list of updates over the last few years make the home a true commodity. The curb appeal will draw you in and the interior is the icing on the cake!