Your waiting is over. 110 Orchard is a beautiful and lovingly maintained home in walkable Webster Park. As soon as you step onto the front porch you are transported to a most peaceful place. That peace continues through the front door where a timeless foyer allows you to greet your guests. Kolbe and Pella windows let in an abundance of natural light in every room. Need a tranquil sun filled room for your plants or a big comfy reading chair? There are 2 beautiful sunrooms here that are perfect for you. The kitchen has great workspace on granite counters, plenty of storage in the custom cabinetry and a dual fuel stove. The mudroom is ideal to drop your gear. On the 2nd floor the 3 bedrooms are light filled and check out the 3rd floor bedroom for even more space. The basement was professionally finished in '17 and is a fantastic hang out space. The yard has extensive planting beds and still has room to play. Newer 2 car garage for your 4 wheeled babies. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $735,000
