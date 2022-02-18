 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $735,000

Once in a generation a house bordering the wildlife sanctuary becomes available. The superlative location in Old Webster and the best of all worlds, walkability and lifestyle at its best. Timeless, high end finishes throughout – honed marble counters, 6 burner Viking cooktop, Viking refrigerator, first floor primary suite, Microsilk soaking tub, custom solid wood cabinets, built-ins and premium light fixtures throughout. Don't wait - schedule your appointment today!

