4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $735,000

Once in a generation a house bordering the wildlife sanctuary becomes available. The superlative location in Old Webster and the best of all worlds, walkability and lifestyle at its best. Timeless, high end finishes throughout – honed marble counters, 6 burner Viking cooktop, Viking refrigerator, first floor primary suite, Microsilk soaking tub, custom solid wood cabinets, built-ins and premium light fixtures throughout. Don't wait - schedule your appointment today!