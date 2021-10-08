If you think the exterior of this home is charming wait until you step inside! Overflowing with architectural details, character & style the modern updates compliment the spaces seamlessly. An interior vestibule welcomes you into the living room. Arched doorways, leaded glass windows & hard wood floors. Relaxed yet comfortably chic, the dining room with a beautiful built-in cabinet is adjacent to the impressive kitchen with center island, breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances. The recent custom two story expansion enhances the original plan with a large family room & enough space to entertain any size party. Completing the first floor is the cozy light filled den & half bath. Also benefiting from the remodel, the second floor is comprised with the oft sought master-suite with vaulted ceilings, recently completed master bath & second floor laundry. Three more beds, one en suite & an ample sized hall bath. Lush and richly landscaped lot with pergola patio, gardens & 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.