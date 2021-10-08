4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $849,900

If you think the exterior of this home is charming wait until you step inside! Overflowing with architectural details, character & style the modern updates compliment the spaces seamlessly. An interior vestibule welcomes you into the living room. Arched doorways, leaded glass windows & hard wood floors. Relaxed yet comfortably chic, the dining room with a beautiful built-in cabinet is adjacent to the impressive kitchen with center island, breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances. The recent custom two story expansion enhances the original plan with a large family room & enough space to entertain any size party. Completing the first floor is the cozy light filled den & half bath. Also benefiting from the remodel, the second floor is comprised with the oft sought master-suite with vaulted ceilings, recently completed master bath & second floor laundry. Three more beds, one en suite & an ample sized hall bath. Lush and richly landscaped lot with pergola patio, gardens & 2 car garage.