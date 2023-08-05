Open Sat 8/5 1-3 p.m. ..679 Tuxedo is 3 yr old home with an irresistable floor plan and incrediable feautures creating the spot everyone will want to gather! The chef's kitchen complete with a huge interactive island, upgraded gas cooktop, tons of cabinet space, butlers panty, AND walk in pantry, opens to the great room as well as the deck! The 2 story rear staircase leads to the light filled LL family room, family drop center, and rear patio. The 2nd fl vaulted primary suite offers 2 walk in closets and amazing bathroom! 2nd fl laundry, and full hall bath with double vanities add to the ongoing feature list! Move in ready ,and tucked into such a central location, this is phenomanl oppurtunity for a seamless move!!
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $850,000
