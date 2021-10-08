4 Bedroom Home in Westwood - $1,799,000

Resort style living with priceless views! The lush landscaping, refinished circle drive and a gorgeous fountain greet you upon arrival! As you enter the home the great room will wow you with floor to ceiling wall of windows with panoramic golf course views! Situated on over an acre in Ladue schools, you can truly enjoy the outdoors with the brand new infinity edge pool, patio, gazebo and newly built in BBQ Grill. Featuring over 7300 square feet of living area with marble floors, artisan millwork and expansive rooms. The luxe main floor master wing includes an enormous bedroom, his and her custom closets, luxe bath and an abundance of storage. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances, island seating, eat in kitchen, hearth room and a custom built in office space adjacent to the kitchen. The expansive lower level walks out to the pool features 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, two new sub zero wine refrigerators and rec room! Resort living for today's lifestyle! See virtual Tour!