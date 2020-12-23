4. Long HOF waits end (sort of)

While their respective waits to be officially honored continue, both Isaac Bruce and Larry Walker finally heard the magic words. They're Hall of Famers. Bruce, the St. Louis Rams’ top receiver during the high-scoring, championship-winning 'Greatest Show on Turf' era, was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fourth year as a finalist. He will be enshrined in Canton along with Steve Atwater, the hard-hitting Broncos safety who played his high school football at Lutheran North. Bruce's Hall of Fame wait was short compared to that of Walker, who was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Walker will be enshrined along with former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons, who was elected by the veteran’s committee in 2019. Cooperstown is planning a combination induction ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 classes.