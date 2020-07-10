4. Missouri Historical Society’s guided walking tours

There’s a new series of walking tours in town offered by the Missouri Historical Society, which partnered with Amanda Clark, who ran Renegade Tours for several years. We signed up for St. Louis History and Architecture 101 with Clark, who shared engaging storytelling and a deep well of historical knowledge, along with historic photos on her iPad.
The tours are about 2 hours long, and masks are required the entire time. Even though we started at 5 p.m., it was extremely muggy. I needed a few breaks to take my mask off and catch my breath, although no one else in my family had any problems. Clark condensed 250 years of history while we walked and pointed out features of local architecture that are definitely not part of a standard (boring) tour. We were fascinated and want to explore more of the tour offerings, and even our teenagers stayed engaged.
There are also several virtual tour options such as Made in STL and Whole Lotta (STL) History.
See STL Walking tours are wheelchair accessible. Tour starting/ending points are included in booking info. Walking tours are $20 per person or $15 per person for Missouri Historical Society members.
