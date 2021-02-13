Among the many moving parts of the past few weeks — Arenado in, Fowler out — it’s a player who stayed put that starts spring with the potential to be going in different directions. Just where is the question. Carpenter, 35, enters the final guaranteed year of his two-year, $39-million extension. A month ago, he was the starting third baseman. A month from now he could be the designated hitter, if such a thing exists by April 1. It is the time in between when he will have games to define a fit. A three-time All-Star and top-10 MVP finisher as recently as 2018, Carpenter hit .216/.332/.372 in his past 179 games — his stats sunk by a swing pulled in the power direction. Carpenter’s career with the Cardinals began as a utility fielder, sliding from first to third then second, even left to right field — the only constant his knack for a high OBP and doubles. If those return, Carpenter could finish in St. Louis the same way he got started, turning part-time chances into a full-time role somewhere.
4. What’s Carpenter’s role?
