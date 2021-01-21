40: Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill

Charlie Gitto Jr. was living in Houston when his father called with news that the Hill restaurant Angelo’s was for sale.

“Angelo’s was always a dream restaurant,” Gitto said. “I grew up around Angelo’s as a little kid.”

Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill opened in place of Angelo’s in 1981, and 40 years later, it has become a Hill institution and one of the iconic St. Louis restaurants.

Still, Gitto strives to keep his restaurant fresh, whether that means moving pictures around, updating its uniforms or adapting its menu to accommodate gluten-free diets and other changes in how people eat.

“Over 40 years, I think part of our success is that we have the capabilities as a company to evolve,” he said. “And we have always set our goals higher and more toward (the) future.”

One thing that has not changed, though, is the recipe for Charlie Gitto’s signature toasted ravioli, a legacy of Angelo’s.

“I still follow that recipe that was handed down to me over 40 years ago,” Gitto said.

— Ian Froeb