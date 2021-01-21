40: Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

Coincidentally, the first word in St. Louis chocolate is “Chocolate.” So are the second and third words.

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate celebrates its 40th anniversary in February. When Rosalie and Dan Abel Sr. founded the company in 1981, they did so with a lot of faith — not just in their company but in themselves. They were only engaged at the time; they were married three months later.

Their marriage thrives today, and so does the company they started. Though the older Abels have stepped away from the day-to-day operations — they are still involved in administrative work, including legal and financial matters — the company is now mostly run by their children.

“The company was named Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate because they had three kids. One chocolate for each kid,” said Dan Abel Jr., who calls himself the Chief Chocolate Officer, with a laugh.

The company has grown significantly since it first began, yet it retains its family-owned feel. It now has six retail stores across the area — three franchised, three owned by the family — and it also has a national wholesale operation selling to 3,000 retailers.