40: Fair St. Louis

Used to be only a dramatic rainstorm could cancel or delay the celebration of Fair St. Louis.
Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of what was supposed to be the 40th annual Fourth of July celebration. Organizers plan to celebrate the 40th this year on July 2, 3 and 4, but as we’ve all learned from last year, plans change.
In 1981, the first Fair St. Louis, then known as the Veiled Prophet Fair, featured a steamboat race with the Delta Queen crossing the finish line before the Mississippi Queen. Then-Gov. Christopher Bond said at opening ceremonies: “It’s time that the state and the rest of the nation took note of what’s happening in St. Louis.”
The annual Veiled Prophet Parade, usually held in September, was moved that year to coincide with the opening of the fair. The year 2020 would have marked the 138th parade, now known as America’s Birthday Parade.
As time marched on, so did change. The name of the fair itself was changed in 1995 to Fair St. Louis — organizers wanted a name that was more inclusive of all the city and was less confusing to out-of-towners. The fair saw security checkpoints in 2002 after threats of Independence Day attacks nationwide. In 2008, floodwaters pushed the fair off the Gateway Arch grounds to Soldiers Memorial Plaza. The fair moved to Forest Park for four years during renovations to the Arch grounds and museum, and moved back in 2018.
Chuck Berry, Elton John, Bob Hope, Blondie, Dolly Parton and the Beach Boys are just a few big names to perform in the shadows of the Arch legs.
Over the years, fair organizers have worked to make the event more inclusive and family-friendly. The Fair St. Louis Foundation has contributed to riverfront and Eads Bridge revitalization efforts and organized Fair St. Louis Gives Back last year.
It partnered with other organizations to donate more than 20,000 face coverings to underserved communities and 2,700 meals to health care and essential workers. And, of course, viewers could tune in to a virtual celebration on July 4.
— Valerie Schremp Hahn