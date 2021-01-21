40: Fair St. Louis

Used to be only a dramatic rainstorm could cancel or delay the celebration of Fair St. Louis.

Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of what was supposed to be the 40th annual Fourth of July celebration. Organizers plan to celebrate the 40th this year on July 2, 3 and 4, but as we’ve all learned from last year, plans change.

In 1981, the first Fair St. Louis, then known as the Veiled Prophet Fair, featured a steamboat race with the Delta Queen crossing the finish line before the Mississippi Queen. Then-Gov. Christopher Bond said at opening ceremonies: “It’s time that the state and the rest of the nation took note of what’s happening in St. Louis.”

The annual Veiled Prophet Parade, usually held in September, was moved that year to coincide with the opening of the fair. The year 2020 would have marked the 138th parade, now known as America’s Birthday Parade.