40: Operation Food Search

The problem with a nonprofit organization’s growth is that it means there is also a growth in the need for its services.

Operation Food Search is a food bank that provides both food and nutrition services to area residents in need. It has been growing as the bistate region has experienced a growth in food insecurity.

The group is one of two such organizations in the region (the other is St. Louis Area Food Bank). It collects food from grocery store chains, local farms, restaurants and wholesale food companies and distributes it to a wide network of food pantries, homeless shelters and transitional homes. It also works with a number of schools to provide food to needy children, including when they are not in school.

“We work on addressing the root causes of hunger, not simply meeting the immediate needs," said executive director Kristen Wild. "We do meet the immediate need, getting massive amounts of food to people who need it. But we also build skills and provide long-term solutions."

“We have a policy and advocacy department to work with politicians and community leaders to shape policies related to food and also inform our community partners about what resources are out there.”