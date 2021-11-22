5 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $200,000

If you're looking for a spacious home in the Fox school district, this home is for you! This split foyer home sits on a quiet dead end road and boasts a total of 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. On the main level you'll find original hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths (complete with a laundry shoot that is accessible from the hallway and main bath). The large, cozy, eat in kitchen contains plenty of counter space and glass cabinetry. It also boasts cookware drawers, and a large pantry with adjustable shelving and lighting. Head downstairs into the finished walk-out basement you'll find a family room, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry room. The large oversized 2 car garage contains a large work area and cabinet storage. In back you'll find a large level fenced in yard along with a gated back deck. Being close to schools, shopping and restaurants with easy access to 141 and 55, the location is perfect! All this home needs is your finishing cosmetic touches!