5 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $225,000

Need more than 3 bedrooms? We've got you covered with 410 Oak Bridge Ct. This checks all the boxes - 5 bedroom home on 1+ acres, in a fantastic neighborhood! You will love warming up by the wood burning fireplace in the living room and the view from the large picture window in the Family Room. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, electric stove, dishwasher and opens to the dining area. In addition, this home offers a Formal Dining Room with Bay Window. The main floor master Bedroom has a private bath and there are 2 more bedrooms and full hall bath to round out the main Level of this home. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a Half Bath. The full walk-out basement is ready to be finished. You can make this home by painting to the colors of your choice. The outside features stamped concrete porch and sidewalk, mature landscaping, large deck of the back. Side entry garage. Now is the perfect time to schedule a showing on this home!