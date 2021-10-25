5 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $379,900

Looking for luxury living with an affordable price tag? This huge custom home has all the bells & whistles. Backs to newly rezoned Pomme Creek Park w/ many paved walking paths. Over 4500s.f. of finished area for you to spread out. Step inside & find an inviting floor plan w/ so much space. Enjoy 9' ceilings thru main level, large kitchen w/ center island, w/in pantry, palladium style window new granite counters & mud room w/ bench & built in desk. Upstairs find a vaulted bonus room, huge master suite w/ his & her sinks, corner tub, separate shower + laundry. Divided bedroom plan offers extra privacy- 2nd bed has a full bath- 3rd & 4th bedrooms share a jack n jill bath. Fully finished basement w/ brand new luxury vinyl planking, wet bar & additional 1/2 bath. Gas fireplace, 8K AC unit installed July '21 & 3 Car garage too! Home office can be on any floor you pick. This home has reverse staircase so guests entering are not greeted by a stairway. So much to love here- don't miss out!