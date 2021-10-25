Looking for luxury living with an affordable price tag? This huge custom home has all the bells & whistles. Backs to newly rezoned Pomme Creek Park w/ many paved walking paths. Over 4500s.f. of finished area for you to spread out. Step inside & find an inviting floor plan w/ so much space. Enjoy 9' ceilings thru main level, large kitchen w/ center island, w/in pantry, palladium style window new granite counters & mud room w/ bench & built in desk. Upstairs find a vaulted bonus room, huge master suite w/ his & her sinks, corner tub, separate shower + laundry. Divided bedroom plan offers extra privacy- 2nd bed has a full bath- 3rd & 4th bedrooms share a jack n jill bath. Fully finished basement w/ brand new luxury vinyl planking, wet bar & additional 1/2 bath. Gas fireplace, 8K AC unit installed July '21 & 3 Car garage too! Home office can be on any floor you pick. This home has reverse staircase so guests entering are not greeted by a stairway. So much to love here- don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Righthander is two years removed from strong showing in minors; his recovery from Tommy John surgery will stretch into the 2022 season.