Back on the market at no fault of the sellers!! LAKEFRONT HOME!! A spacious open floor plan invites you into this home. The living room offers a beautiful fireplace surrounded by built in shelving and large windows over the open staircase. The kitchen has plenty to offer with an over-sized island, custom cabinetry, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator stays!). The main floor also offers a separate dining with custom cabinetry, a master suite, 2 large bedrooms and an office space with windows. New carpet and fresh paint! Head downstairs to your walk out basement that boasts a large open rec area with wet bar, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and plenty of storage. Exterior features include a sprinkler system with a WiFi controller, maintenance free deck with steps that lead down to your professionally landscaped backyard with a stamped patio and built in fire pit. Come get your own slice of paradise in the highly desirable Strawberry Ridge Subdivision!!
5 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $535,000
