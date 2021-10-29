5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $1,295,000

Outstanding NEW CONSTRUCTION that Shines with attention -to - Detail and Quality! This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath Ranch Home features a Wonderful open Floor Plan w/ White oak-wide plank wood floors throughout. The Great Room features 10' high Pine tongue and groove ceiling w/ costume Beams, gas FP, bookcases and large Marvin sliding Door out to covered Porch and Patio. Hearth Room boast a 12' Vaulted High tongue and groove ceiling & beam, FP, Sliding Door, and a Costume Wine Room (6x7). Beautiful High-End Kitchen with Built- in Kitchen Aid Stainless Appliances, Quartz tops and backsplash, Large walk-in Pantry and Designer Light Pendants over the large Center Island. Luxury Owners suite with Large walk-in Closet, double vanities, large soaking tub & separate walk-in shower. Finished Lower level with premium vinyl floors, large bedroom & Full bath. Main Floor Laundry and a 4 Car side Entry Garage on .78 acres. This Is Ready to MOVE IN! Parkway West School District