 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $190,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $190,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $190,000

Great Ballwin renovation opportunity on a larger, family-friendly lot, with 5 Beds and 4 Bath in the desirable, Westbrooke neighborhood. Easy access to Big Bend and Hwy 141. Generously sized master bedroom suite with two sinks and separate tub/shower. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs, half bath on the main and half bath in the lower level. Appliances are in good working order and have been well maintained. Basement has large room that could be either a 5th bedroom or office. Basement entertainment space has extra cabinets, sink and walk out sliding glass door.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News