5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $190,000

Great Ballwin renovation opportunity on a larger, family-friendly lot, with 5 Beds and 4 Bath in the desirable, Westbrooke neighborhood. Easy access to Big Bend and Hwy 141. Generously sized master bedroom suite with two sinks and separate tub/shower. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs, half bath on the main and half bath in the lower level. Appliances are in good working order and have been well maintained. Basement has large room that could be either a 5th bedroom or office. Basement entertainment space has extra cabinets, sink and walk out sliding glass door.