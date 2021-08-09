5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $275,000

Wonderful home in Treetop Village boasts 5 Bedrooms and 3 full Baths. Spacious floorplan features a large Living Room with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling as well as a finished lower level with a Family Room and 2nd fireplace. Dining Room has vaulted ceiling and atrium door that leads to lovely deck (2015) that overlooks backyard with a gorgeous flower garden bursting with color. Master Suite has nicely updated full bath. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath in lower level. Main floor and lower level hallway freshly painted 2021; Roof 2013; HVAC 2013, Water Heater 2014; 2 car garage; garbage disposal 2020; refrigerator 2019. Fabulous location near highways and shopping and in Parkway South attendance area. St Louis County Occupancy Inspection has already been completed.