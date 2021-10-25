One of kind & historical to the area! As-Is project house looking for a person to bring it back to its glory! ** Beautifully constructed of stone from the land it's built on. This house has everything you'd hope for in an old gem: Transom windows, 3rd level w/ private locking stairway, old hardwood floors, regal 10' ceilings, antique hardware on doors, antique claw tub, & hints of history everywhere. All the right things have been tweaked to modern living such as plumbing & electric. .85 Acre has a small stone quarry up the hill, gorgeous wall of natural rock w shade & woods...perfect for a wine patio, cafe lights & fire pits. The 2 car garage was also constructed of the stone & built into the hill. This home was lovingly owned by only 2 families in it's 104 years having been occupied as recently as 2020. The first couple came from Germany to settle here & farm on what's now Barrett Station & Barrett Grove Estates. Special Sale Contract. No 3rd party assignments.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $290,000
