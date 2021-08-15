One of kind & historical to this area! Beautiful 1917 3 Level home constructed of stone from the land it's built on. This house has everything you'd hope for in an old gem: Transom windows, 3rd level w/ private locking stairway, old hardwood floors, regal 10' ceilings throughout, antique hardware on doors, antique claw tub, & hints of history everywhere. All the right things have been tweaked to modern living such as plumbing & electric. .85 Acre has a small stone quarry up the hill, gorgeous wall of natural rock w shade & woods...perfect for a wine patio, cafe lights & fire pits. The 2 car garage was also constructed of the stone & built into the hill. This home was lovingly owned by only 2 families in it's 104 years. The first couple came from Germany to settle here & farm on what's now Barrett Station & Barrett Grove Estates. Since then, the kitchen has been relocated from the LL Basement to the main floor with a few other changes. Still lovely & standing strong.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.