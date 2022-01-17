HOUSE IS BEING SOLD "AS IS". This 5 bedroom, 3.5 two story offers over 2500 Sq ft of living space on three levels. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Past the large, covered porch, wood flooring opens into the formal living & dining room. The adjoining family room has a bay window, built-in surround sound speakers, a gas fireplace & opens to the kitchen & breakfast room. The well- equipped kitchen has wood floors, palladium window with tiled plant ledge, 5ft island, wood cabinetry, self-cleaning range, refrigerator, and a double door pantry. A convenient laundry rm is steps away. Sliding doors access the 20 x21 deck which overlooks a privacy fenced rear yard. Upstairs, double door entry leads to the vaulted master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a luxury bathroom with separate tub/shower, double bowl vanity and ceramic tile floors. Three bedrooms and full bath complete this floor. The walk-out LL features a rec room, a kitchenette, bedroom/office and a full bath. AC/Furnace 2019.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $375,000
