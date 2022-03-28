One of the most unique and charming houses you’ll find on the market—and it won’t last long! 5 bed or 4 bed with an office and 2 1/2 bath located in Ballwin. Rockwood school district, HUGE corner lot, cul de sac, no outlet subdivision. Upgrades galore! A reengineered vaulted grand room upon walking in the front door. As you walk upstairs the vaulted ceilings continue into a living room and master bedroom with skylights. The master suite walks out to a new cedar deck overlooking the backyard. Enjoy your morning coffee on the new deck and then grab your favorite read and follow the portal in the brick wall to the newly constructed book nook.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $400,000
