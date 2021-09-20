This Ballwin Beauty is ready for a new chapter. With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a partially finished basement, there is nothing more you would want! As you pull up, the curb appeal immediately grabs your attention with the manicured lawn and the large driveway. Step inside to the entryway and take a peek at the large living area just waiting to be entertained in. The gleaming hardwoods were refinished within the last few years. The separate dining area, kitchen AND the wine room have endless possibilities for whatever suits you best. Upstairs is where all the bedrooms are. 5 bedrooms too many? Feel free to convert one into an office, game room or storage space! Don't forget to step out into the backyard on the beautiful deck and enjoy the scenery. The neighborhood pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, so don't forget to drive by and take a peek!
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.