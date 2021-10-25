WOWZERS!! This is a "TWOFER" house - like having two houses for the price of one! Walk in and be wowed by this Ballwin stunner with a kitchen that is to die for! SO MANY UPDATES including full kitchen rehab, hard wood floors throughout main floor, all new flooring in lower level, french doors leading out to a massive deck. Newer high efficiency AC with variable speed motor and NEST thermostat. Roof is 5 years young. Newer Hot water heater. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, a kitchenette and a full bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Attic fan. Large tree house with two levels in backyard. Private secluded, wooded back yard. Picture window in living room overlooks your very large fully fenced backyard. Walking distance to schools, shopping, coffee and amazing restaurants. This is the one you've been waiting for!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $415,000
