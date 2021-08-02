5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $429,000

LUXURIOUS LIVING is yours in this 2-story 5-bed 3-bath home w/2-car rear entry garage in the Parkway S.D. As you enter you will find gorgeous flooring throughout the entire main level. An expansive living room & hearth room w/wood burning fireplace looks out to level yard & patio area. A chef's kitchen awaits w/custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite, center island w/breakfast bar, pantry & custom built table & corner bench w/storage. The kitchen opens into a large dining room which is perfect for entertaining family & friends. Upstairs has 5 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. The huge master suite offers walk-in closet, master bath w/tiled shower, & oversized vanity w/tons of storage. This home has plenty of closets & storage, plus beautiful natural light on both levels. Kitchen/bathrooms renovated 2018. New roof/driveway/patio 2019. Electrical panel/wiring upgraded 2019. Queeny Park is within walking distance. Subdivision pool. Home warranty included. Sprinkler sold as is.