5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $450,000

This is a MUST see 2 Story home spilling with space. BEAUTIFULLY designed, this IMMACULATE home will leave you breathless. Entry foyer with Archs, endless amounts of natural light, scenic views, the features of this home are endless! Updated Appliances, well maintained tile kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinet space; open to Breakfast room and Family Room all overlooking a scenic backyard. A ROMANTIC master bedroom suite with coffered ceiling, master bathroom with jetted tub. Large Rec/Family Space with additional bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in the lower level. This 5 bedroom house with over 2700 sq. ft of living is READY to go! Yes you read that right, 5 bedrooms! Look no further, get this before someone else does!

