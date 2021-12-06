Welcome to this incredibly spacious two-story in desirable Parkway Schools! A brick front and stately column make for an inviting exterior. Enter to the two-story foyer with the living room to the right and dining room to the left. Gather in the bright family room that features a bay window and gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, a breakfast room, hardwood floors, and a butler's pantry. A laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. Upstairs, double doors lead to the master suite with a vast closet, tub and separate shower, dual sinks and vanity. Three more spacious bedrooms, one with en-suite bath, and another full bath round out the space. The finished basement adds a fifth bedroom, a rec room, a half bathroom, and unfinished space for storage. The deck overlooks the patio and wooded backyard. You'll have peace of mind with an ADT security system. On a quiet cul-de-sac, moments from schools, parks, restaurants and shopping, this home is one you don't want to miss!
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.