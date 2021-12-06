5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $485,000

Welcome to this incredibly spacious two-story in desirable Parkway Schools! A brick front and stately column make for an inviting exterior. Enter to the two-story foyer with the living room to the right and dining room to the left. Gather in the bright family room that features a bay window and gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, a breakfast room, hardwood floors, and a butler's pantry. A laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. Upstairs, double doors lead to the master suite with a vast closet, tub and separate shower, dual sinks and vanity. Three more spacious bedrooms, one with en-suite bath, and another full bath round out the space. The finished basement adds a fifth bedroom, a rec room, a half bathroom, and unfinished space for storage. The deck overlooks the patio and wooded backyard. You'll have peace of mind with an ADT security system. On a quiet cul-de-sac, moments from schools, parks, restaurants and shopping, this home is one you don't want to miss!