5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $499,900

Spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch w/over 2600 square feet with a open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a lot of glass overlooking a wooded lot! Beautiful wood floors extend throughout the entry foyer, dining room, great room and study. The Great room offers built in bookcases with large bay window, ceiling to floor fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylights overlooking your deck and large patio for entertaining. Master bedroom suite offers a special retreat walk out to your private deck. Master Bath with large luxury bath, separate shower & whirlpool tub! Bright open kitchen, with vaulted ceiling and plant shelves, double built-in ovens, leads into the light filled breakfast room. Lower-level walk out includes family room, bedroom, Walkin closet, full bath & walk behind wet bar. Lower level offers glass overlooking a large patio. This home shows pride in ownership with many updates including windows, HVAC system, soffits and gutter guards. Great Location & Schools !