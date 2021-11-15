Easy living in this beautiful, updated, 4+ bedroom, 3.5 bath. The kitchen is a chefs' dream with large prep areas, double sinks, wall ovens, warming drawer, stainless appliances, wine chiller, big breakfast bar and then some. A wall has been opened to a breakfast room area that flows directly into the living room; with a sperate formal dining room as well, it's great entertaining space. Main floor laundry room is a bonus! The LL is L-shaped affording 2 Rec/family room areas with fireplace, mini fridge and granite topped bar space. There's also a 5th bedroom with ground floor egress, full bath and storage areas. 2nd floor has a large main bedroom w/walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and lovely en-suite. Completing this floor are 3 other bedrooms (one used as an office)and a full hall bath. The backyard is fenced with a bonus "clubhouse" in the woods just waiting for someone to make it special again (as-is). 2 covered back decks let you enjoy your cozy bit of privacy. Agent related.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $499,900
