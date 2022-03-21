5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $525,000

This amazing custom built house boosts over 4000 sf of true living space! The mn lvl has an open flr plan w/ vaulted ceilings & features a woodburning fireplace. The kitchen is a chef’s dream w/ custom cabinetry AND dual pantries. There are 2 spacious bdrms & full bath on the west wing of the house & your own private primary bdrm on the east wing, which features a vaulted ceiling, deck access, jacuzzi tub, and a walk in closet. The laundry room on the mn lvl has all the storage you could ever need! The spacious living area in the LL is a dream come true for entertaining! Enjoy movie watching, sports viewing, or sitting around the custom brick fireplace or the bar relaxing. Don’t forget to head outside to the lower deck and enjoy a dip in the hot tub! LL also offers 2 more bdrms & a full bath. The 3 car oversized garage also has attic space waiting for you to design into a gym, office space, movie theatre, or mini apartment for your out of town guests. Easy access to hwys 141, 44 & 40.