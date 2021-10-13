Atrium ranch w/3-car oversized garage has over 3300 sqft of living space & backs to mature trees. Open-concept living area has vaulted kitchen, breakfast rm & family room w/Palladian-windowed staircase to atrium level. Wood flooring throughout. Family room has two-sided gas fireplace shared w/breakfast hearth room w/dual bay windows. Open kitchen w/ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, breakfast bar, built-in microwave & smooth electric cooktop range. Main floor, vaulted master bedroom has private full bath & deep walk-in closet. Main floor laundry w/sink. Separate formal dining room has scalloped archways & classic chandelier. Covered front porch. Two additional main floor, vaulted BRs w/wood flooring. Atrium-level has tiled walk-out & new wood vinyl flooring, rec rm w/two-sided gas fireplace, media room(BR), game room w/wet bar, bedroom, full bath & big storage area. Expansive deck looks to common ground trees. Professionally landscaped w/sprinkler system. Rockwood Schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.