5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $525,000

Atrium ranch w/3-car oversized garage has over 3300 sqft of living space & backs to mature trees. Open-concept living area has vaulted kitchen, breakfast rm & family room w/Palladian-windowed staircase to atrium level. Wood flooring throughout. Family room has two-sided gas fireplace shared w/breakfast hearth room w/dual bay windows. Open kitchen w/ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, breakfast bar, built-in microwave & smooth electric cooktop range. Main floor, vaulted master bedroom has private full bath & deep walk-in closet. Main floor laundry w/sink. Separate formal dining room has scalloped archways & classic chandelier. Covered front porch. Two additional main floor, vaulted BRs w/wood flooring. Atrium-level has tiled walk-out & new wood vinyl flooring, rec rm w/two-sided gas fireplace, media room(BR), game room w/wet bar, bedroom, full bath & big storage area. Expansive deck looks to common ground trees. Professionally landscaped w/sprinkler system. Rockwood Schools.