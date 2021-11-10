5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $529,900

 Skip to main content
Welcome to this beautiful cul-de-sac home on a private lot overlooking the lake - like you are on vacation everyday! Community pool around the corner! Updates galore in the last 6 years - newer carpeting, windows, roof, HVAC, appliances, deck, gutters, etc. Enter to double story foyer with 9' ceilings, Large Dining, Living, and Family Room perfect for entertaining. The former walk-in wet bar was brilliantly converted to a small office with a window. Large breakfast area with french doors walking out to a NEW Deck with double staircase coming down to one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Kitchen has Cambria quartz countertops, tile backsplash, granite sink, SS appliances, and walk-in pantry. Upstairs 4 generous BR and 2 full baths. Master BR has two walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and large master bath. All BRs have newer ceiling fans. The WO LL has plenty of room for TV viewing, office, your pool or ping pong table, plus a BR and full bath. Large Unfinished area for storage!

