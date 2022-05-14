Are you looking for that New Construction Home but not the one year wait for the builder to complete it? Look no more, this 5-Year Old PRESCOTT, in Laurel Oaks Manor, has the Craftsmen Elevation with 3,400 sqft of well-thought-out Living Space that has been beautifully appointed with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 fireplaces, a Family Entry, Family Media Room off Kitchen, and 3 Car Garage. The Chef's Kitchen includes granite countertops, 42" custom soft-close cabinets, a walk-in pantry, & stainless steel appliances. This Open Concept 2-Story also features a 9' Poured Basement, 9' Main Floor Ceilings, Hardwood Flooring, 5 1/4 Base Molding, and 3 1/4 Casing, Satin Nickel Knobs and Hinges throughout, 30 Year Architectural Shingles, shaker-style 3 Panel Doors, and Dual Zoned HVAC systems. The Spacious Owner's Suite features two walk-in closets, dual sink vanity, and pocket French doors. The finished basement has an Aquarium, resort-style bath, Electric Fireplace, and Bedroom with legal egress.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $565,000
