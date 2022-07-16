5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $610,000

No need to wait for new construction when you can move into this "like new" 6 year old Kemp built home. Former builder display situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac with common ground next door. 2-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished look-out lower level with bedroom and full bath, 2nd floor laundry and a 3 car oversized garage. You'll spend most of your time on the main level cozying up by the gas fireplace or sitting at the center island sipping your morning coffee. Brand new wood floors throughout the main level, 9' ceilings, crown molding, stainless steel appliances (fridge stays!), gas range, walk-in pantry, separate dining area and sitting/office area for those working at home. Primary bedroom suite with 2 (TWO) walk-in closets, tray ceiling, double sinks and a separate shower and tub. 3 add'l bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2nd floor laundry and another full bath complete the 2nd floor. Move-in ready so you can enjoy the rest of your summer!