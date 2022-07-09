No need to wait for new construction when you can move into this "like new" 6 year old Kemp built home. Former builder display situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac with common ground next door. 2-story home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished look-out lower level with bedroom and full bath, 2nd floor laundry and a 3 car oversized garage. You'll spend most of your time on the main level cozying up by the gas fireplace or sitting at the center island sipping your morning coffee. Brand new wood floors throughout the main level, 9' ceilings, crown molding, stainless steel appliances (fridge stays!), gas range, walk-in pantry, separate dining area and sitting/office area for those working at home. Primary bedroom suite with 2 (TWO) walk-in closets, tray ceiling, double sinks and a separate shower and tub. 3 add'l bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2nd floor laundry and another full bath complete the 2nd floor. Move-in ready so you can enjoy the rest of your summer!
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.