5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $749,900

Located in a quiet cup-de-sac in the highly desired Rockwood school district, this gorgeous "Carrington" home can offer a spacious great room with 12' ceilings, accented with crate ceiling detail and center fireplace. The kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and countertop space with an oversized center island. The main floor master delights with a huge walk in closet, split vanities, and a spacious walkthrough tub/shower. Plus enjoy the additional space of an in-law suit or private den on the main level Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathrooms and walk-in closets plus a flex/loft area. This is a To Be Built Home. VANDERBILT HOMES ALSO OFFER ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS OR THE OPTION TO MODIFY AND CUSTOM DESIGN YOUR OWN HOME!