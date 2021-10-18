Beautiful custom atrium ranch with 4700+ sq ft of living space! 5bd / 4.5ba nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Grand entrance with cathedral ceiling w/fireplace in the large living room, spacious dining room flanked with a wall of Palladian atrium windows & amazing view of the back yard. Large chef's kitchen offers granite counters, 42in cabinets, large center island, opening into the light filled breakfast rm & cozy den. Step out to the composite deck to enjoy the well manicured landscape & lots of privacy. 10Ft ceilings throughout. Main flr laundry, walk in pantry. Generous size Master suite with walk in closet, luxury bath w/double sinks, relaxing whirlpool tub & separate shower, bidet. 2 add'l ensuite bedrooms on main floor. Luxury living all on one level! Finished lower level is an entertainer's dream - bar & kitchen, family / rec room, bonus rm, 2 additional bedrooms & full bath, walk out to aggregate patio. Oversize 3 car garage w/plenty of storage & epoxy floor! Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $779,900
