Soon to be featured as one of St. Louis Homes + Lifestyle's Luxury Homes, you do not want to miss this modern 2 story beauty! This home features 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an oversized 3 car side entry garage and over 3800 sq ft of finished living space! It sits on 1/4 of an acre lot with a covered wrap-around porch and private covered patio overlooking a partially fenced backyard. Inside you'll fall in love with the 2 story entry way featuring custom trim detail and tons of natural light. The beautiful kitchen boasts modern white cabinets with a natural wood hood & open shelving, a XL Quartz waterfall island, and stainless steel appliances. Other features include built in cubbies, a side entry access door, a honed quartz gas fireplace, dedicated office space with french doors leading out to the porch, a fully finished basement, and so much more! Call for more information or to set up a private tour! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL THE OPEN HOUSE, SUNDAY 1-3PM.
5 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $829,990
